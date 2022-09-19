Train Crossing Generic
Press Release from the Ohio Rail Development Commission: COLUMBUS, OHIO (Sept. 19, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) are participating in Rail Safety Week, September 19-25. The week is dedicated as a reminder to Ohioans to practice safety around all rail crossings.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe. I encourage all Ohioans to avoid distractions and pay attention while driving, especially around railroad crossings,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

