Scott Steffes receives his sentence after pleading guilty to sixteen counts

An Allen County man who is accused of having sex with minors in 2020 received his sentencing in court Thursday.
40-year-old Scott Steffes was sentenced to 47 to 49 1/2 years in jail. The sentence comes after the defendant accepted a plea deal back in January where he would plead guilty to sixteen counts that include sexual battery and felonious assault in exchange for the rest of the charges in his case being dismissed.
Steffes and his husband Jeremy Kindle were charged in 2020 on multiple counts including rape, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. They both fostered and adopted boys in Allen County. Kindle was sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison.
"Those kids were my life and I regret ever putting any of them through this," said Scott Steffes, defendant. "And I hope someday that they can forgive me for what happened and I hope where ever they are that they are getting the love and support that they probably need and they deserve."
"I don't know what kind of hold Kindle may have had on you or whether any of that's to be believed but to allow, just to continue to be an active precipitant is hard, again like I said hard, as much as your lawyer has argued all these redeeming factors, it doesn't overcome the seriousness," stated Judge Jeffrey Reed, Allen County.
Steffes will receive 659 days credit for the time he has already spent in jail and must register as a tier three sex offender.
