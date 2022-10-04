Senator Rob Portman visits Airstream manufacturing plant in Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER, OH (WLIO) - During the past couple of years, campers and camping have been a popular way for people to get outside and escape the pandemic. So one U.S. Senator wanted to see firsthand the success and the growth of the Shelby County based Airstream.

Rob Portman joined officials from Airstream, Shelby County, and the National Park Service to get a closer look at the new Airstream manufacturing plant. Portman has been an advocate for the parks, and believes parks and Airstream go hand in hand. Every Airstream trailer is built in Jackson Center, Ohio, and before the senator leaves office he wants to get one more bill passed to help with the continued success of Airstream and other Ohio businesses in the future.

