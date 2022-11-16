Several local school districts were included in what appears to be a statewide hoax involving a robo-call threat.

A false call of an active shooter at Lima Temple Christian School activated law enforcement and emergency personnel this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says they got a call of an active shooter with multiple injuries. Again, the report proved to be fake after a search of the building.

