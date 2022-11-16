Several local school districts were included in what appears to be a statewide hoax involving a robo-call threat.
A false call of an active shooter at Lima Temple Christian School activated law enforcement and emergency personnel this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says they got a call of an active shooter with multiple injuries. Again, the report proved to be fake after a search of the building.
Meanwhile in Hancock County, Liberty Benton School District, Findlay City Schools, and 50 North Senior Center were all on lockdown this morning because of similar threats. The lockdown has now been lifted at Findlay Schools. A school release said the lockdown was a proactive measure and there was no actual threat. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is releasing no information at this time. Similar calls are being reported all around the state.
Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office:Today, November 16, 2022, at approximately 9:40am the Allen County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating there was an active shooter at Lima Temple Christian School with multiple injuries. At 9:43AM law enforcement was on scene and began assessing the situation. American Township, Allen County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives, Elida Police, American Township Fire Department, and Lima Fire Department responded to the school. The first search of the building was done within minutes and it immediately clear that the report of an active shooter was false.
The school has been cleared, multiple times. There is no active shooter and there is no evidence that there had ever been one at the school. There were absolutely no injuries. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of this false reporting. If you have any information please contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.
