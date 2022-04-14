Two of the three suspects involved in the pursuit that killed Officer Francis arraigned in Hancock Co. Court

Two of the three suspects in the police pursuit that led to the death of a Bluffton police officer were arraigned in Hancock County court on Thursday.
Court documents show Emin Johnson was arraigned on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide. Authorities say he was driving the vehicle that struck Officer Dominic Francis, near Bluffton in the early morning hours of March 31st. Johnson entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. His bond was carried over at $500,000.
Also in court, the alleged backseat passenger in the vehicle, Zachary Love. He faces multiple charges that include receiving stolen property and having weapons under disability. He also entered a plea of not guilty, with his bond being carried over at $100,000. Both men are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center, and are due back in court on May 13th.
The third suspect Donte Tate continues to be held in Medina County where he was arrested and is awaiting arraignment.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
I grew up at Indian Lake and am no stranger to Lima and West Central Ohio. After graduating from the University of Findlay, I spent years working in local radio in Bellefontaine, Ottawa, Findlay and of course Lima.