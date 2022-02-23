Woman confesses to robbery of Dollar General

According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, investigators looked at surveillance video from the robbery. There, a woman told the Dollar General cashier that she had a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing the scene.
An investigator spotted the woman a few hours after reviewing the footage and took her into custody. The woman, 48-year-old Twanna Strong, was questioned by police and confessed to the robbery, only claiming she had a firearm.
She is now being held at the Allen County Jail for suspicion of robbery.
