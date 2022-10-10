6th Ward Councilman looking for assistance in getting families a turkey for the holidays

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the price of turkeys on the rise this year, a Lima Councilman is looking for help to continue to give away turkeys to people who could use some assistance this holiday season.

6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn is looking for either financial or actual turkey donations for his 10th Annual Turkey Giveaway. Glenn is getting an earlier start to make sure that everyone that he serves gets a turkey, but to do that he says he is going to need some help.

