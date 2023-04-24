LIMA, OH (WLIO)- A mural dedicating a local music legend was unveiled Monday night in Downtown Lima.
The family of Lima Jazz Tenor Saxophonist, Joe Henderson, gathered with ArtSpace/Lima in the Alcove behind the gallery to unveil a mural of the world-renowned musician. Henderson graduated from South High School and then departed to Detroit to start his music career. In a 40 plus year career in the jazz music industry, Henderson recorded many labels including Blue Note, Milestone, and Verve as well as playing with jazz's finest and recording his album "Lush Life: The Music of Billy Strayhorn." To highlight Henderson's success, Columbus Artist, Bryan Moss, painted the mural, and family members are blessed to honor Joe Henderson's legacy.
"To have this happen when my kids are young, they are going to grow up knowing this, and my... I'm just full. I am so full this happened. This started happening, I'm thinking 15 years ago give or take, and now it's become a reality. I'm thankful for Lima. I'm thankful for Sally for getting this thing pushed through," says Kim Battle, Niece of Joe Henderson.
Today was also Joe Henderson's birthday. To celebrate, family and community members baked a birthday cake with Henderson's mural frosted onto the cake.