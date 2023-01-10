City Officials Unveils Designs for Multi-Million Dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center at Public Meeting Tuesday Evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Residents and city officials gathered Tuesday evening inside the City Club to view the latest plans for the multi-million dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center project.
Following the last pool meeting in July, city officials and designers received public feedback that local residents would like an aquatic center that could accommodate a variety of different needs including open swimming and free play, swimming lessons and programs, and swim competitions. With that feedback, leaders presented three schematic design options that all include an activity pool with a recreation and lounging area, a multipurpose pool, aquatic slides, the main building, concessions, and maintenance rooms. According to Public Works Director, Kirk Niemeyer, the current estimated cost of the project based on the plans is $9.8 million, but that will likely be adjusted as $8.8 million of capital funds exist. Niemeyer also says this is a much-needed investment for the community.
"We had eleven pools in the community. We're down to three or four, and, you know, all those pools are typically membership only or private. So, we needed to reinvent Schoonover, and that's how this came about. The mayor conducted going out and talking to residents... you know, pool was at the top of the wish list for Lima... so, the community deserves this," says Kirk Niemeyer, Public Works Director, City of Lima.
Construction is estimated to begin in 2024 with a tentative completion date of Spring 2025.
