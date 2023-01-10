City Officials Unveils Designs for Multi-Million Dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center at Public Meeting Tuesday Evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Residents and city officials gathered Tuesday evening inside the City Club to view the latest plans for the multi-million dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center project.

Following the last pool meeting in July, city officials and designers received public feedback that local residents would like an aquatic center that could accommodate a variety of different needs including open swimming and free play, swimming lessons and programs, and swim competitions. With that feedback, leaders presented three schematic design options that all include an activity pool with a recreation and lounging area, a multipurpose pool, aquatic slides, the main building, concessions, and maintenance rooms. According to Public Works Director, Kirk Niemeyer, the current estimated cost of the project based on the plans is $9.8 million, but that will likely be adjusted as $8.8 million of capital funds exist. Niemeyer also says this is a much-needed investment for the community.

