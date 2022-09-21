Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is starting a local chapter in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A national organization that advocates for victims of crime is starting a local chapter in Lima.
Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice has chapters in larger cities in the state of Ohio and are now looking to smaller communities to promote the needs of individuals who have been a victim of crime. The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice was instrumental in the passage of Ohio Senate Bill 36 which allows more victims to qualify for compensation and addresses the trauma of crime.
"That victim compensation had barriers such as controlled substances, things on your record you can apply for victim compensation. So now that those barriers are removed we are able to push forward those victims who need compensation once a loved one has passed due to violent crime," explained Dyesha Darby, Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice Ohio statewide manager.
Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is holding a public meeting for anyone affected by violent crime Saturday, September 24th at the Bradfield Community Center located at 550 S Collett Street, Lima, OH 45805. It is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A meal will be provided and information about the group will be shared.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.