Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is starting a local chapter in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A national organization that advocates for victims of crime is starting a local chapter in Lima.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is starting a local chapter in Lima

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice has chapters in larger cities in the state of Ohio and are now looking to smaller communities to promote the needs of individuals who have been a victim of crime. The Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice was instrumental in the passage of Ohio Senate Bill 36 which allows more victims to qualify for compensation and addresses the trauma of crime.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is starting a local chapter in Lima

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.