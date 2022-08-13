Police Lights.jpg

Media release from Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Emerald Township - Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner.

