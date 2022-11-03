Department of Justice FBI Seal Generic

Press Release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Division: [Cleveland, OH – Nov. 3, 2022] - For decades, the FBI has served as the primary agency responsible for investigating allegations of federal election crimes, including campaign finance violations, ballot/voter fraud, and civil rights violations.

With the approaching midterm election, the FBI Cleveland Field Office is providing information to voters regarding federal election crimes and how to avoid them, and to encourage voters to report suspected violations.

