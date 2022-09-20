Family questions charge suspect is facing in connection to the death of Ja'Kia Battle

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A mother is still mourning the loss of a daughter and doesn't understand why the person authorities filed charges against wasn't charged with homicide.

Kimberly Battle, along with family and members of the Lima Chapter of the NAACP, gathered today to ask why. Why was the woman authorities arrested in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Ja'Kia Battle only charged with reckless homicide? Kiara Totty was indicted by a grand jury last week, arrested on Saturday, and is out on bail. Ja'Kia Battle was shot in the chest back on October 18, 2021 at a home on Edgewood Drive. She later died on October 19, 2021. Her mother says it was called in as a self-inflicted wound, but an autopsy done in Lucas County later confirmed it was a homicide.

