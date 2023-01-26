First National Bank's Lima branch is open for business

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - First National Bank opens its doors to the Lima market.

Established in 1919, First National is an independent locally-owned community bank serving Putnam, Hancock, Allen, and the surrounding counties. On January 17th the bank opened its sixth full-service branch right here in Lima. First National Bank prides itself on the ability to support area residents and businesses while remaining focused on building lifelong relationships with their customers and communities stating it's their mission to improve lives through community banking.

