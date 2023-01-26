First National Bank's Lima branch is open for business

Established in 1919, First National is an independent locally-owned community bank serving Putnam, Hancock, Allen, and the surrounding counties. On January 17th the bank opened its sixth full-service branch right here in Lima. First National Bank prides itself on the ability to support area residents and businesses while remaining focused on building lifelong relationships with their customers and communities stating it's their mission to improve lives through community banking.
"We've been talking about having a branch down here in Lima for a long time. We have a lot of great customers here already and by opening up this branch here on Eastown Road next to Menards and Lowes we can take care of not only the great customers we have already, but new customers we can hopefully serve the Lima community well," said Brandon Matthews, EVP and chief lending officer.
"We're here to help improve lives through community banking but we want to let you know that we love on people here, that is our mission, it's one of the things that we value the most is being here to be a source for the community," stated Martrice Smith, branch manager and consumer loan lender.
First National Bank offers an array of services for area residents.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, I moved to Lima when I was 13 and have lived here since. I graduated from Bath High School, then went to Bowling Green State University for my Bachelor’s in Marketing with a minor in Communications. Now I’m back home, working here as a multimedia journalist.