An Allen County Grand Jury has released their indictments from their August session. Some of these people are involved in recent crimes we’ve been keeping you up to date on.
First off, Michelle Alves and Clinton Owens Jr. have been indicted in relation to the double homicide at 413 Atlantic Ave.
Alves is charged with two counts of murder with firearm specifications. Owens is charged with having weapons under disability.
Police say during a game on June 3, Owens's gun was taken by Charles Sanders. Alves became aware, came to the table, and eventually shot Charles and Tarissa Sanders. Both died from their injuries. Alves and Owens ran to Las Vegas before being arrested 12 days later.
In another June murder case, the suspect, Melvin Boothe, has been indicted on aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools.
Boothe is accused of murdering McKenzie Butler. The two lived together on East Eighth Street.
Butler hadn’t been to work in weeks when police were made aware of her disappearance. The Lima Police Department believe Boothe killed and buried her in a wooded area in Martin Luther King Park.
Trail cameras caught Boothe coming and going from the scene where Butler was found. Shovels also were discovered nearby. And at their home, police found copious amounts of cleaning supplies and all of Butler's belongings still there.
Lastly, the man accused of burning down the building that used to house the Roxy has been indicted. Jeffery England is charged with two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of attempted murder.
England was homeless. On June 23, England had an argument with two other men inside the vacant building at 122 Elizabeth Street. England says he tried to kill the two by setting a blanket on fire and leaving. The two men got out OK, but the building was ruled a total loss and demolished the next day. While the fire was burning, England walked into the police department to turn himself in.
All of these people will be arraigned in the near future.