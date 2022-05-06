LaRose speaks on primary victory and plans for his campaign

Frank LaRose (R-OH) was elected as Ohio's Secretary of State in 2018 and has won the primary over challengers this past week.
LaRose says that he thinks voters showed their appreciation for the work he has already done in office.
"It's been a tough couple of years," stated LaRose. "I mean, from the election, we had to run in the midst of a global pandemic in 2020, to the uncertainty that we're facing now really the unprecedented out of state special interest litigation that's been brought to the redistricting process... through all of that we have worked without county board of elections and we made it easy to vote and hard to cheat, and we are proud of that."
LaRose also talked about his opponent Democratic candidate Chelsea Clark, stating that Ohio needs someone who is focused on working for Ohioans to better the voting process.
"I would argue that Ohioans don't want an activist Secretary of State. I don't think you want a Republican activist or a Democratic activist, and I think there is a contrast if you look at the messaging from my opponent and what I've stood on, I simply want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. I don't want anyone to have their thumb on the scale, we want to allow the voters to make their voices heard. Again, I don't think you want an activist secretary of state, and that's some of the messaging that you're hearing from my opponent."
The election will take place on November 8th of this year.
