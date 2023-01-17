Lima Public Library is looking to make improvements and asks the community to help by taking survey

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Can we do better? That is the question the Lima Public Library is hoping the community can answer for them.
The library is looking at a strategic plan to improve themselves. They are asking people to take a short survey that will help them understand what they are doing well and what they can improve upon. Questions include, do you use the library? How often do you come to the library? What resources do you use at the library? And what would you like to see differently? The answers will be used for planning purposes.
"We take this information that comes back from the public and we're really going to look where we can improve. We might expand, we might offer different services, we're really just waiting to hear back from the community," said Liz Winhover, head of public relations at the Lima Public Library.
The survey should only take a few minutes. It's 28 questions and you can access it through limalibrary.com by following the links, their Facebook page, or get a paper copy at the library itself. Winhover says that patrons continue coming back after the pandemic and they are seeing increased numbers of books being checked out and people attending programs and using their services such as computer time.
