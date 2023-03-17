Local Residents Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Despite the cold weather Friday evening, many people still went out and about celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
With St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday this year, there were a lot of people dressed in green from head-to-toe at Mulligan's Irish Pub Friday night celebrating the Irish holiday. The green clad party goers enjoyed an evening full of music with a live band, plenty of food and beverages, and even a few games of billiards and darts. Through all the four-leaf clovers and the wide array of drinks dyed green, the holiday provides an opportunity for people to come together and have a great time.
"Celebrate it every year. It's always on my birthday; do it every year, have for many years- love it! It's just a fun time. Everybody dresses in green. It's just a fun time," says Peggy Nance, Celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
With friends and family coming together in local restaurants, bars, and establishments to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the local economy is also quite green as festivities help bring business and allow dollars to be circulated into the community.