One killed, one injured in a crash following a police pursuit

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle that crashed following a police chase on the west side of Lima.
According to troopers, around 11:15 a.m., the Lima Police Department started chasing a car following a shoplifting incident at Wal-Mart on Allentown Road. When the driver identified as 47-year-old Marva Ackles reached a speed over 100 miles per hour, Lima Police say they called off their pursuit.
The car, which was not being pursued, traveled west on Koop Road, missed a curve, and ended up crashing into a tree. Ackles was killed in the crash, the passenger, 42-year-old Clarence Powell, III, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Ackles's body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The incident remains under investigation.
Media Release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol: (AMERICAN TOWNSHIP) – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single- vehicle fatal crash which occurred at 11:14 AM on Koop Road, west of Eastown Road, in American Township, Allen County.
A 2012 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Marva I. Ackles, age 47, of Lima, was westbound on Koop Road. The Lincoln failed to negotiate a curve, went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Ms. Ackles was sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Allen County Coroner. A passenger in the Lincoln, Clarence L. Powell III, age 42, of Lima, was transported by ambulance to St. Rita’s Hospital with serious injuries. Ms. Ackles was transported by the coroner to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
Prior to the crash, the Lima Police Department had attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the Lincoln. The Lincoln fled and a short pursuit occurred. The pursuit was discontinued and the Lincoln was not being actively pursued at the time of the crash. Neither of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Coroner’s Office, American Township Police Department, American Township Fire and EMS, as well as Minich’s Towing.