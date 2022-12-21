Recognize a Hero During the Holidays

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio — The deadline for nominations has been extended to Dec. 31 as the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal and the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of EMS is continuing to accept nominations through the holiday season for the annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony. The expanded event will honor recipients April 26, 2023 at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in downtown Columbus. Nominations of deserving candidates can be made at com.ohio.gov/HOFNom  

Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards Logo

This award ceremony provides an opportunity for more firefighters to be honored for the sacrifices made every day by their brethren, on behalf of communities across Ohio and they deserve it,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “The holiday season gives nominators a perfect opportunity to recognize heroes in their community.”

