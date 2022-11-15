Press Release from the Ohio Senate:COLUMBUS— Members of the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus today unanimously elected Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) to once again serve as President of the Ohio Senate for the 135th General Assembly.
First elected to the Ohio Senate in 2016, Senator Matt Huffman was re-elected in 2020 to his second term. He has served as Senate President during the 134th General Assembly, and prior to that as Majority Floor Leader. Huffman previously served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, culminating in his election as Speaker Pro Tempore.
“The beginning of a new General Assembly builds the foundation for Ohio’s new biennium budget,” said President Huffman. “Our 26 members offer a robust spectrum of professional backgrounds. This, combined with our extraordinary leadership team, brings experience, excellence and understanding to public policy and the budget that keeps the focus on Ohio families and Ohio taxpayers.”
Other leadership members for the 135th General Assembly elected today by the caucus include Senator Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) as President Pro Tempore, Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) as Majority Floor Leader, and Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) as Majority Whip. All leadership members will formally be elected by their colleagues and sworn-in during the opening session of the Ohio Senate on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
About Senate President-elect Matt Huffman
Senator Matt Huffman represents the 12th Ohio Senate District, which includes Allen, Champaign, Mercer and Shelby counties as well as parts of Auglaize, Darke and Logan counties. A lifelong resident of Lima, he has practiced law for over 35 years in his family’s private law practice in his hometown. Senator Huffman began his public service career in 1992 with his election to Lima City Council where he served for 15 years, the last seven as Council President. He was first elected to the state legislature in 2006 and has championed lower taxes and smaller, more efficient government; regulatory, redistricting, and education reforms; and the protection of states’ rights, the Second Amendment, and the sanctity of life. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Cincinnati College of Law. He and his wife Sheryl have four grown children and six grandchildren.
About Senate President Pro Tempore-elect Kirk Schuring
Senator Kirk Schuring represents the 29th Senate District, which includes most of Stark county in northeast Ohio. Prior to joining the Ohio Senate, he served in the Ohio House of Representatives where he was elected as Speaker Pro Tempore for the 132nd General Assembly. He currently serves as the Senate Majority Floor Leader. Since joining the General Assembly in 1993, Senator Schuring has authored dozens of legislative initiatives focused on Ohio’s families, health care and economic development. A lifelong resident of Stark county, Senator Schuring graduated from Perry High School and attended Kent State University. He and his wife live in Canton and are the parents of two children.
About Senate Majority Floor Leader-elect Rob McColley
Senator Rob McColley represents the 1st Senate District, which includes Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties, and parts of Auglaize, Fulton and Logan counties. He currently serves as the Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate’s Energy and Public Utilities Committee. Prior to joining the Senate in 2017, Senator McColley served in the Ohio House of Representatives, where he also held the Assistant Majority Whip leadership position. Before being elected to the state legislature, he worked for the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, overseeing economic development efforts for the county. While in the legislature, he has focused on regulatory reform efforts to promote economic growth and government efficiency as well as policies that protect individual liberties. A graduate of The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo College of Law, he currently practices law and lives in Napoleon with his wife Denise, their daughter and twin boys.
About Senate Majority Whip-elect Theresa Gavarone
Senator Theresa Gavarone represents the 2nd Senate District, which includes counties in Northwest and Northern Ohio. She currently serves as Chair of the Senate's Local Government and Elections Committee and Vice Chair of the Senate's Finance Committee. Senator Theresa Gavarone has served in the Ohio Senate since 2019 and is currently in her first full term after having previously served in the Ohio House since 2016. Senator Gavarone has sponsored numerous bills on many different topics including elections security, religious freedom of expression, school bus safety, mental health care access, communications disabilities, cyber security, water quality and others. In addition to her public service, Senator Gavarone is an attorney, and together with her husband Jim, owns a small business in Bowling Green. Senator Gavarone and Jim have three children.
