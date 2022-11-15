Ohio News Generic

Press Release from the Ohio Senate: COLUMBUS— Members of the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus today unanimously elected Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) to once again serve as President of the Ohio Senate for the 135th General Assembly.

First elected to the Ohio Senate in 2016, Senator Matt Huffman was re-elected in 2020 to his second term. He has served as Senate President during the 134th General Assembly, and prior to that as Majority Floor Leader. Huffman previously served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, culminating in his election as Speaker Pro Tempore. 

