Shots were fired toward the area where Allen County Sheriff's deputies where they were taking a Lima man into custody.
The sheriff released details of an incident early this morning near Cook Park. Deputies were initiating a bicycle stop at the corner of Michael and Prospect Avenue at 12:30 a.m. One of the two individuals was recognized by one of the deputies for his unique bicycle. Darr Robinson Sr. had and an outstanding warrant for possessing weapons under a disability. Darr attempted to flee on foot but surrendered a short time later. As deputies approached Darr, shots rang out with one striking a house just 10 feet from the deputies and Darr.
Multiple law enforcement officers responded, and casings were found on Prospect Avenue and fragmented pieces of a bullet from the back of the house, but no shooter was found. If you have any information about the incident, contact the Allen County Sheriff's Detective Bureau.
11/23/22 1:11 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office:At approximately 12:28 AM this morning (11-23-2022) two uniformed deputies in a marked Sheriff's Office cruiser initiated a bicycle stop near the intersection of Michael Ave. and Prospect Ave. in Lima, Ohio, on two individuals leaving the Cook Park area. One of the individuals they were attempting to stop was recognized by one of the deputies, due to his unique bicycle that he is regularly observed riding. This individual, Darr Robinson Sr. (6-26-1990) of Lima, Ohio, was known to have an active warrant for possessing Weapons under a Disability. Darr attempted to flee deputies on foot but surrendered in the backyard of a residence at the intersection of Vine St. and Prospect Ave. While deputies were approaching Darr they heard a series of shots ring out from the Cook Park area and immediately heard at least one bullet strike the back of the residence (900 E. Vine St.) where Darr was surrendering. The bullet struck the residence less than 10 feet from the deputies’ positions. Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene, but the shooter was not located. The Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau recovered shell casings on Prospect Ave. near the park, and crime scene investigators recovered a fragmented bullet from the rear of the residence. This investigation is ongoing and anybody with any information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Kayla Rayl at 419-993-1413 rayl@acso-oh.us or Detective Russ Hunlock at 419-993-1427 rhunlock@acso-oh.us
