Two in custody after short police pursuit Monday night

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two Lima men were arrested after leading police on a chase through Lima when fleeing from a traffic stop.
Savion Escarsega and Ki'shon Sims are both facing a firearms charge. Escarsega, the driver of the car, also has a failure to comply charge. Sims, the passenger, with a charge of obstructing official business.
Escarsega pulled over and spoke with an officer near Faurot and Collett around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. The chase began as he drove off during the stop and it ended when the vehicle struck a tree near Reese and Second. Both of the men fled on foot and were apprehended a short distance later. After searching the vehicle, law enforcement reports that two loaded guns were found.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444, Detetctive Jesse Harrod at 419 221-5296, or Lima Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-STOP.
8/30/22 Press Release from the Lima Police Department:On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:39pm, officers from the Lima Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford SUV in the area of Faurot Ave and Collett St, for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Savion Escarsega, 22 years old of Lima, initially pulled over and spoke with officers. After a brief interaction with officers, the driver then proceeded to put the vehicle back into drive and fled the scene. Officers were led on a short pursuit with the vehicle. The vehicle struck a tree in the area of Reese Ave and Second St causing minimal damage to the vehicle. The driver, Savion and the front seat passenger, Ki’Shon Sims, 21 years old of Lima, both fled from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, both occupants were taken into custody without further incident. Upon officers conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, two loaded firearms were located.
Savion was charged with Suspicion of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Suspicion of Improper Handling of a Firearm.
Ki’Shon was charged with Suspicion of Improper Handling of a Firearm and Obstructing Official Business.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact The Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444, Det. Jesse Harrod at 419 221-5296, or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-STOP.
