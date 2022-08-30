Suspects in Pursuit Escarsega and Sims
Two in custody after short police pursuit Monday night

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two Lima men were arrested after leading police on a chase through Lima when fleeing from a traffic stop.

Savion Escarsega

Savion Escarsega, 22 years old of Lima

Savion Escarsega and Ki'shon Sims are both facing a firearms charge. Escarsega, the driver of the car, also has a failure to comply charge. Sims, the passenger, with a charge of obstructing official business.

Ki’Shon Sims

Ki’Shon Sims, 21 years old of Lima

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.