For the second Saturday in a row, a gunshot victim was dropped off at Lima Memorial Hospital after an early morning shooting.
According to the Lima Police Department, 23-year-old Jacob Hale was dropped off at the hospital with a single gunshot wound just before 2 o'clock Saturday morning. As of Saturday morning, detectives say hale was listed in critical condition. It is unknown where the shooting took place. This is the fourth gunshot incident and the fifth victim being investigated by the LPD this week. If anyone has any information about the shooting you are asked to contact Det. Matt Woodworth at the Lima Police Department at 419-221-5293 or 419-227-4444.
Media Release from Lima Police Department:On Saturday, March 19th at approximately 1:51 am, Officers responded to 1001 Bellefontaine in reference to a shooting victim being dropped off at Lima Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival officers learned 23 year old Jacob Hale of Lima was suffering from a single gunshot wound. At the time of this press release Mr. Hale was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Matt Woodworth at 419-221-5293 or 419-227-4444.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.