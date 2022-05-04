Ohio Senate President and Ohio Speaker of the House step aside from the Ohio Redistricting Commission

As the Ohio Redistricting Map process has still not been resolved, members of the commission are saying there is other work to be done.
Senate President Matt Huffman and Speaker of the House Bobb Cupp have announced that they have stepped aside. Huffman has appointed Senator Rob McColley to serve in his place. Huffman cited that he needs to get back to his duties as Senate President and Senator of Ohio’s 12th District attending to other legislative initiatives, including the capital budget. He says they have been pushed aside due to the redistricting commission issue and it’s a time management issue that the change needed to happen.
Senator Matt Huffman explains, “We’re obviously trying to complete the work of the commission to the extent that we can with the somewhat constrictive parameters that we have from the various courts. A lot is going on. We have a guy that knows much or more about redistricting than I do, and Senator Rob McColley, and that’s why I wanted to make sure we made this change and it’s a good one.”
Huffman says that as Senate President and Speaker of the House they should not sit on any committees due to their positions. A three-judge federal panel has indicated it will impose the commission's third set of legislative maps on May 28 if no alternative is passed by then. The commission has a May 6th deadline to submit another map.
