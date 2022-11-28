Crime Victim Service's Free Credit Check just in time for holiday shopping season

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you've neglected to check those credit card statements lately, now would be a good time with the holiday shopping season underway.

Crime Victim Service's Free Credit Check just in time for holiday shopping season

Crime Victim Services has coordinated their 7th annual free credit check on Wednesday, November 30th. A total of five financial institutions and 18 branch locations in Allen and Putnam Counties are participating this year. The Better Business Bureau recommends checking your credit report twice a year, and this free credit check allows people to spot potential fraud and get a better idea of overall credit health. Crime Victim Services has served 33 victims of credit card theft this year and says staying vigilant is key.

Crime Victim Service's Free Credit Check just in time for holiday shopping season

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.