LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you've neglected to check those credit card statements lately, now would be a good time with the holiday shopping season underway.
Crime Victim Services has coordinated their 7th annual free credit check on Wednesday, November 30th. A total of five financial institutions and 18 branch locations in Allen and Putnam Counties are participating this year. The Better Business Bureau recommends checking your credit report twice a year, and this free credit check allows people to spot potential fraud and get a better idea of overall credit health. Crime Victim Services has served 33 victims of credit card theft this year and says staying vigilant is key.
"We have a number of crime victims who are just flabbergasted really when they get a bill in the mail for an account that they never opened. And then it's a huge headache having to work with the credit card company to establish that is fraud," commented Elysia Bush, Crime Victim Services.
When heading to a branch location, you'll need a photo ID and social security on hand to access your report.
