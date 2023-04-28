OSU Lima Recognizes Students, Faculty, & Staff at Academic Celebration

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The academic and scholar excellence of students, staff, and faculty at OSU Lima were recognized and celebrated Friday evening.
On Friday Night, OSU Lima hosted their Academic Celebration. At Friday night's celebration, numerous students were recognized including recipients of over three dozen Associate of Arts degrees, two dozen Bachelor of Arts degrees, nearly seven dozen Bachelor of Sciences degrees, and outstanding student departmental awards. Several staff and faculty members received awards as well including the Outstanding Scholarship, Teaching, and Mentorship Awards as well as the Lima Distinguished Service and Dedicated Staff Award. With so many individuals receiving recognition, celebrations like this properly recognize everyone for their hard work.
"All of us have a purpose or a call on our lives that we're supposed to live out, and so, with our various faculty, staff, and students, we know that their achievements and their involvements are going not only lasting impact for themselves but also for those around them," says Justin F. Courtney, Director of Student Services, OSU Lima.
"The process of getting an undergraduate degree or to do the work of a college or university, I mean, it really takes an entire community, and this is a chance for us to bring the entire community together to really acknowledge the hard and incredible work that our faculty, staff, and students do here at Ohio State Lima every day," says Dr. Meggie Young, Interim Dean & Director, OSU Lima.
Following Friday night's celebration was a reception in the Reed Hall Cafe.