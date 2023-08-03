U.S. 127 becomes the destination for bargain hunters as the world's longest yard sale is officially underway

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Thursday kicked off the world's longest yard sale, which happens to run through western Ohio.
The U.S. 127 Yard Sale stretches nearly 700 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Locally, the Van Wert County Fairgrounds(1055 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891) is a hot spot along the route, with this year bringing in more than 400 vendors for their largest yard sale yet! Shoppers and bargain hunters can find just about anything from antiques and collectibles to new items. The event grows more popular every year and offers something for everyone to come to check out!
"I think there's an element of nostalgia that people want to hold on to and find cherished treasures from maybe years past. Everybody likes to collect something. There is definitely something for everyone here at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds," stated Marie Miller, marketing manager at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.
Vendors say the variety of items and the people they meet keeps them coming back year after year.
"There's so many different things out here. As we always say, we don't know what anybody's really looking for. And sometimes you have something that you might not even think it's gonna sell and it sells or you've got something, 'oh it's gonna sell' and it doesn't. It just keeps you coming back," commented Jaime Delgado, a vendor at the Van Wert Fairgrounds.
"It's fun to see all the people come. We try to talk to a lot of people. This 127 goes from Alabama up to Canada, and we see people from all over the country come out here and it's fun to talk to them," said Mark Scheumann, a vendor at the Van Wert Fairgrounds.
The yard sale runs through Sunday. For more information about the 127 Yard Sale, visit https://www.127yardsale.com/.