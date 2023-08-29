Lima Police Department Investigating a Robbery on Lima's South End

8/30/23 UPDATE: LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two suspects were taken into custody after a robbery of a person on a bicycle last night.
According to the Lima Police Department, they responded to a report of a cyclist near Kibby Street and McPheron Avenue being robbed around 9:45 p.m. The victim, then, led police to a house near the intersection of South Pine Street and East Kibby Street where a suspect was found. According to law enforcement on scene, a lot of people were inside when they arrived, and two people were later taken into custody, although no felony charges will be filed against them. The case will now be referred to Lima Municipal Court for possible misdemeanor charges.
Edited at 11:18 AM on August 30, 2023: Updated information provided by law enforcement.