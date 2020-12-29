2020 was already a difficult year. And for the City of Lima it was an unusual year when it comes to crime. Lima Police Department handled 12 homicides, up from the average 5 murders a year for the last few years. LPD has arrested at least one person in each case.
Jan. 20 Dan Jackson was shot and killed while standing behind pappy’s lounge after the bar had closed. Police believe two teens are responsible and they have since been arrested.
On Feb.4, Levels Lounge was the site of a violent triple murder. A gun fight left Terrell McGraw and Devontae Upshaw dead inside the bar and Timothy White was found dead on a nearby sidewalk. Deontray Forrest has been charged for two of the murders with criminal gang charges attached to them. The bar has since closed.
On May 27, two separate homicides occurred across town. Dino Gerdeman was found dead from an apparent overdose in a room at the Travelodge. Police believe his death was suspicious and think Kae’londa Peoples-Fuqua was the one who provided the drugs.
Over on E. Kibby St., LPD found Rachel Cheney dead from a stab wound to her chest. LPD arrested her son, Joseph Cheney, for the murder. Cheney was ruled not competent for trial and is receiving treatment.
On June 3, the couple of Tarissa and Charles Sanders were shot dead in an Atlantic Ave. home. Michelle Alves has been charged in connection to that shooting.
Ten days later on the 13th, police discovered the body of McKenzie Butler buried in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. In court, police say the evidence led to the man she lived with, Melvin Boothe.
Aug. 15, Jervon Fernandez-Wesley was arrested for the house fire that killed his younger brother, Michael Gillyard. Fernandez-Wesley was angry he was kicked out of the house earlier that day.
Sept. 16, Mikki and Zach Starr were killed in a murder-suicide. Police say Zach shot Mikki then turned the gun on himself.
And on Sept. 19, Wendy Ketzenberger died in her Woodlawn Ave. home during a fire. Police tracked down her son Devon Ketzenberger and say he is the one that started the fire.
All suspects will see their court proceedings continue in 2021.